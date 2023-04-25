The Greenville City Council intends to conduct closed door discussions this evening concerning some potential economic development prospects.
More than two dozen projects are included under the executive session scheduled during today’s regular agenda, starting at 6 p.m. in the Municipal Building, 2821 Washington Street. A work session is also scheduled starting at 4 p.m.
The Council is scheduled to meet under Section 551.087 of the Local Government Code, which allows for a “discussion or deliberation regarding commercial or financial information that the governmental body has received from a business prospect that the governmental body seeks to have locate, stay, or expand in or near the territory of the governmental body is conducting development negotiations.”
Discussions are possible with to discuss 26 code-named projects under the section, including Ready, Rounder, Frost, Reorder, Lodge, Bubble, Decker, Ontario, Plow, Missing Link, Roast, Aero, Noble, Tail Wind, Window-2, Hallmark, Flying Ark, America Texas, Keg, Jackson, Panther, Sawtooth Mountain, DC4, Bluebonnet, EDC Properties.
The Council is also scheduled to discuss the same projects under Section 551.087 of the Local Government Code, which allows for a “discussion or deliberation regarding commercial or financial information that the government body has received from a business prospect that the government body seeks to have locate, stay or expand in or near the territory of the governmental body is conducting development negotiations and to allow the Council to “deliberate the offer of a financial or other incentive to a business prospect described by Subdivisions.”
Should the Council decide to take any action on any of the items discussed Tuesday in executive session, it would return to the regular meeting in order to do so.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.