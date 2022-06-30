Greenville homeowners who qualify for a residential homestead will receive a break on their next city tax bill after the City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to offer a 10% local option tax exemption.
Greenville joins the cities of Campbell and Wolfe City as the only other taxing entities in Hunt County to offer the exemption, which applies to all who qualify for a residential homestead, not just those who are 65 or older.
Of the city’s 9,224 single-family properties, 4,356 qualify for a homestead exemption, according to Hunt County Chief Appraiser Brent South.
Some had urged the council to lower the city’s tax rate so that all property owners could realize a tax break. The city’s current tax rate is 61.5 cents per $100 value.
City Manager Summer Spurlock estimated the city’s tax rate would drop to 55.18 cents were it to adhere to the “no new revenue” rate.
Spurlock noted, however, that the rate of 55.18 cents is only an estimate because the city has yet to receive its certified value from the appraisal district. Offering the 10% exemption is expected to cost the city about $536,000 in revenue.
The new exemption comes in light of significantly higher property appraisals throughout Hunt County and across Texas. The average market value of a single-family house in Hunt County shot up 18% over 2021, but many properties exceed that percentage.
“I think it’s important to try to offer something that we can do here – some property tax relief,” said Mayor Jerry Ransom, who noted that people are coping with the effects of high inflation in everything from groceries to gasoline, and some homeowners are experiencing dramatic increases in their taxes due to skyrocketing valuations.
