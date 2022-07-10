The extended and significant drought has prompted cities in Hunt County to begin enacting water conservation efforts.
There is no immediate danger for most of the area population, as water levels on North Texas lakes are still relatively stable. But there is little doubt that the lack of precipitation could prove to be a major concern in the not too distant future.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) reported Friday morning that all of the cities in Hunt County were under “Watch” conditions, meaning each had a greater than a 180-day supply of water remaining. Most were under TCEQ voluntary water restrictions, although the cities of Quinlan and West Tawakoni and the Caddo Basin and Shady Grove Special Utility Districts were Stage 1, under which the use of water for non-essential uses is restricted and the Jacobia Water Supply Corporation was under Stage 2, under which all outdoor water usage is prohibited except by hand-held hoses with manual on/off nozzles.
The City of Josephine in Collin County, meanwhile, was in much worse shape. The TCEQ listed Josephine under an Emergency priority, meaning the city could be out of water in 45 days or less.
The level on Lake Tawakoni was reported by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association at 435.12 feet Friday morning afternoon, 2.38 feet above the spillway. The lowest level recorded since Tawakoni was filled was reported at 424.9 feet on Dec. 29, 2006.
The National Weather Service forecast was calling Friday for the temperatures to continue rising into the triple digits each say through the middle of next week, with just very minor chances of rain during the period.
