Area first responders are known to get a little hungry while out there saving lives.
With that in mind, one local church wants to say thank you to all of the emergency workers in the area with a free barbecue lunch.
The Creekside Church of Christ is Greenville is sponsoring its annual First Responders Lunch. The event is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church, 6113 Jack Finney Boulevard.
The church is inviting any and all first responders, including law enforcement officers, fire personnel, Care Flight, emergency medical services members, dispatchers and support staff, to attend the luncheon to enjoy brisket, sausage, sides and all the fixins’, along with homemade treats.
And as first responders tend to have limited time, drive-thru to-go boxes will be available.
Additional information is available by calling 903-456-4384.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.