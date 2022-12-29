Christmas tree recycling scheduled

The holiday spirit may still be around, and we all love O Tannenbaum, but it is time to dispose of natural Christmas trees.
The City of Greenville, Keep Greenville Beautiful and GEUS are offering a “green” solution.
State forestry officials are also providing tips on how to recycle natural trees.
A free Christmas tree recycling event is scheduled 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 on the parking lot of the GEUS David McCalla Building, 2810 Wesley St. in Greenville.
Organizers note the event cannot except trees that are flocked, are artificial or that have any metal decorations or other ornaments still attached. The trees also can not be more than seven feet tall.
The trees that will be dropped off will be turned into mulch. Those bringing trees to be shredded can bring a container to take their mulch home.
The mulch is beneficial for gardens, lawns or flower beds.
Those wishing to bring their trees for mulching will need to bring some kind of proof of residency, such as a current utility bill.
The Texas A&M Forest Service also has information available online about how to dispose of Christmas trees at https://bit.ly/3EYQshb.
