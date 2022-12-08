The holiday spirit continues to fill Hunt County this week as Christmas events are scheduled in both Quinlan and Lone Oak on Saturday.
The Lake Tawakoni Regional Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Christmas Parade and the City of Lone Oak is presenting a Small Town Christmas.
Line up for the Quinlan parade, which carries the theme “Rocking Around The Christmas Tree,” begins at 11 a.m. The side parking lot at Butler Intermediate School will be blocked for the parade entries, and starting at 1 p.m., Clardy Drive at State Hwy. 34 will be blocked for through traffic. The Hella Shriners, however, will be allowed down Clardy Drive to fall into the parade.
The parade begins at 2 p.m. and turns left onto College Street, left onto Richmond to Old Highway 34, turns right, then right on State Highway 276/Main Street to go through downtown, then will turn right on Picadilly Street, left on Richmond, right on College Street and return to Butler Intermediate. Parade winners will be announced at 4 p.m. at the Quinlan Police Department.
Those wanting additional information can contact Tiffony Chapman at 903-356-1222 or via email at tiffony.chapman@quinlanisd.net
A Small Town Christmas is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Saturday on the Lone Oak Town Square. The day will include a holiday parade, vendors and food trucks, photos and cookies with Santa and Mrs. Claus, live reindeer and carriage and hayrides. Judging of the Christmas lights at local residences will also be announced. Additional information is available at www.cityofloneoak.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.