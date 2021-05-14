Ever since he took his first class on how to make chocolate Tom Campbell has been hooked by the craft, science and artistry of making something sweet.
Now, Campbell and his partner, Michael Cheesebrough, are embarking on another aspect of the chocolate business — running a store. Located on the first floor in Greenville’s Uptown Forum, Cheesebrough and Campbell Chocolates is the latest downtown venture and the owners are hoping the sweetness will bring people from all over Hunt County.
“It seems to be starting to grow already,” said Campbell, who buys all of his base chocolate from Belgium and then makes his creations in a restaurant kitchen next door to the small shop.
The store opened on May 1 but by May 8 word had gotten out.
“The store was just packed,” Cheesebrough said. “Tom had to come back to make more product.”
Candy stores are nothing new to Greenville, but Cheesebrough and Campbell said they are hoping to connect with those who want something higher-end, customizable and affordable. Working from a wide range of molds, Campbell has crafted chocolate pieces as old pistols, tools, a jewelry box and a drill. The chocolate is available in milk, dark and white.
“I make everything in here,” Campbell said.
The offerings of the small shop are large and range from a bottle of chocolate sauce, homemade fudge, liqueur-filled truffles and a mix of solid chocolate and nut-flavored pieces that are colorfully wrapped.
It was in 1989 when Campbell took his first class in making and molding chocolate. From there, he was hooked and it’s been an obsession ever since.
Originally, the Cheesebrough and Campbell plied their wares at the Greenville Farmer’s Market, but they were struck by how hard it was to sell chocolate outdoors. Keeping the chocolate cool was a challenge. What they needed was a storefront and a commercial kitchen — they got both in the Uptown Forum.
“I’ve been dreaming of having a chocolate shop and here it is,” Campbell said.
Cheesebrough has spent most of his life in Greenville and is a hairdresser in the Uptown Forum, but he’s shared a passion for chocolate with Campbell, who moved from Idaho to Greenville to be with Cheesebrough.
“For me, my parents always made candy and treats at Christmas,” said Cheesebrough, adding one of his favorite things was his father’s holiday peanut brittle.
For Campbell, it’s all about the craftsmanship, leaving the marketing and packaging to Cheesebrough. Since they got their start in May, just ahead of Mother’s Day, the two men said they think the best is yet to come with Christmas.
So, far the best selling item in the store are the Colt-style pistols, which are available in dark and milk chocolate.
“No license needed with these,” Campbell said with a laugh.
