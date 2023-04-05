AUSTIN — The Texas House passed a bill Tuesday that would more quickly enroll eligible individuals in state-administered federal insurance programs.
House Bill 1599, by state Rep. John Bucy III, D -Austin, creates an Express Lane Eligibility program when determining eligibility and enrolling eligible people in Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program, also referred to as CHIP.
Bucy called passage of the legislation “a giant leap forward for Texas children.”
“Getting kids coverage and enabling access to healthcare, especially preventative medicine, lays the foundation for healthy lives,” he said. “This is a common-sense, bipartisan solution that creates efficiencies, reduces redundancies and achieves cost savings.”
Medicaid is the public health insurance program available to low-income individuals and families. CHIP provides coverage to children in families that earn too much money to qualify for Medicaid but cannot afford to buy private insurance.
The bill leverages already-verified information from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program, and other programs identified by the Health and Human Services Commission to quickly determine eligibility.
Currently, there are just under 1 million uninsured children in Texas, of whom 400,000 are eligible for CHIP or Medicaid, but not enrolled in either program, per Bucy’s office.
Texas leads the nation in both the number and the rate of uninsured children, and over 1 in 5 uninsured children in the country live in Texas. Additionally, Texas is one of two states with a double-digit rate of uninsured children, at 11.8%. The average in the U.S. is 5.4%.
“HB1599 is an opportunity to increase efficiency across agencies that will help address our workforce shortages while improving the process for children that are eligible for Medicaid but not enrolled,” said David Balat, director of the Right on Healthcare initiative at the Texas Public Policy Foundation, in a statement.
Alec Mendoza, Senior Policy Associate for Health at Texans Care for Children, called the legislation a “smart, bipartisan approach to start tackling the state’s unacceptably high children’s uninsured rate.”
“We’re thrilled to see so much support from both sides of the aisle and from so many different kinds of organizations. Texas is now one step closer to making sure more kids can go to check-ups, get back to school quickly when they’re out sick, or find mental health support if they need it,” Mendoza said.
The bill passed 106 to 40. It now heads to the Senate for approval.
