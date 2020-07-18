A local man was arrested Friday on a charge of child trafficking.
Tyreque Marquies Hoskins. 21, of Greenville, was taken into custody Friday morning by the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for trafficking child engaging in sexual conduct.
Hoskins, who turns 22 on Sunday, was being held Saturday morning on the charge in the Hunt County Detention Center and also on a separate count of indecency with a child by exposure, with a total bond of $125,000.
It was unknown whether Hoskins had an attorney, or whether he would be filing a writ of habeas corpus with the Hunt County District Courts in seeking the appointment of a defense counsel to represent him on the charges.
No additional information was immediately available.
