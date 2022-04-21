The Hunt County Sheriff's Office released a statement this morning concerning an accident Tuesday in West Tawakoni:
"On April 19, 2022 the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Lovely RV Park in West Tawakoni to a call of a child being run over. When deputies arrived, they observed a 2 year old male child laying on the ground near a skid steer and the West Tawakoni Fire Department was performing CPR. AMR quickly made it to the scene and transported the child to Hunt Regional in Quinlan. The child was then transported by air ambulance to Medical City Dallas. This is incident is being investigated by the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Department of Public Safety and West Tawakoni Police Department. At the time of this release the child remains in critical condition. Hunt County Sheriff Terry Jones would like to commend the West Tawakoni Police Department, West Tawakoni Fire Department and personnel at the Hunt Regional Quinlan ER for their outstanding job in performing life saving measures on the child. Sheriff Jones also asks everyone to “pray for this baby and his family during this heartbreaking time.”
