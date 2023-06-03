One of the prospective candidates seeking to fill the vacant Texas House District 2 seat has dropped out of the race, while the field still in the running now includes three former members of the Greenville City Council.
Tuesday, Nov. 7 is the special election date to fill the unexpired term in District 2 of the Texas House of Representatives, which represents Hunt, Van Zandt and Hopkins counties.
Seven potential candidates have already lined up, announcing they are planning to run for the post.
Several of those who have announced they are running are scheduled to meet in Greenville Monday for a meet the candidates event.
The Hunt County GOP Club is hosting a “Meet The Candidates” forum at 7 p.m. Monday at the Landmark on Lee, 2920 Lee Street in downtown Greenville. The public is invited to attend the event, although organizers note space may be a consideration.
“David ‘Buck’ Van Trease sent me an email saying he is out of the race,” said Hunt County Republican Party Chairman David Hale.
On the other hand, former Place 3 Council member Kristen Ciara Washington announced Friday that she was entering the race. Washington lost her council seat to Philip R. Spencer on May 6.
The other candidates who have announced include Brent Money, Doug Roszhart, Jill S. Dutton; Heath Enix Hyde; Krista Schild and Kenneth Neal Barker.
Slaton was expelled from the Texas House May 9, becoming the first member of the Legislature to be cast out of office since 1927.
The expulsion was unanimous, even after Slaton resigned following the release of a report which determined that he had an inappropriate sexual relationship with an aide.
Candidates who wish to have their names placed on the special election ballot must file their applications with the Secretary of State no later than 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6. Early voting will begin Monday, Oct. 23.
