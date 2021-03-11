The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for North and Central Texas, warning of the potential for severe weather west of our area this weekend.This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for North and Central Texas.
No severe weather is expected this afternoon or tonight, although thunderstorms are forecast to be likely across parts of North and Central Texas on Saturday evening through Sunday morning. A few severe storms will
be possible late Saturday evening mainly west of Interstate 35.
Damaging wind gusts will be the main threat.
An elevated fire weather threat can be expected on Monday, mainly to
the west of U.S. Highway 281.
Storm Spotter activation is not expected at this time.
