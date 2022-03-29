A chance of severe weather remains in the forecast for Hunt County overnight.
The National Weather Service is predicting showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. and some of the storms could be severe. Low around 58 with a south wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Showers and thunderstorms are also possible before 10 a.m. Wednesday with a high near 72. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Should a potential tornado strike in the Greenville area, local residents likely will not hear a siren, as the city no longer relies on the devices. Instead, the city maintains a free automatic telephone notification system to warn residents of dangerous weather conditions.
Additional information about the CodeRED system is available on the City of Greenville web site at www.ci.greenville.tx.us/299/codered-emergency-notification-system
Local residents who do not have Internet access that wish to sign up for CodeRED, may call the City Manager’s Office at 903-457-3116.
