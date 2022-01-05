One of the darker moments of Greenville’s history will be the focus of an event this month designed to highlight the need to discuss racial injustice.
In collaboration with the Equal Justice Initiative, The Corporation for Cultural Diversity of Greenville will hold a soil collection ceremony for Thomas Peddy, a victim of racial violence who was unjustly lynched in downtown Greenville on Jan. 11, 1885.
The ceremony is scheduled at noon Jan. 11 at the corner of Jordan and Stuart streets in Greenville. The event had originally been planned for one year ago, but it was rescheduled.
“A crucial part of unlearning racism is to bring truth to the injustices racism brought forth. We must face these truths in order to memorialize victims of racial violence and foster meaningful dialogue about race and justice. This endeavor is an important part of recognizing racial violence in our region and honor Mr. Thomas Peddy,” the Equal Justice Initiative said in announcing the event.
The Equal Justice Initiative’s Community Remembrance Project partners with community coalitions to memorialize documented victims of racial violence throughout history and foster meaningful dialogue about race and justice today. The Community Soil Collection Project gathers soil at lynching sites for display in exhibits bearing victims’ names.
Additional information is available online at
https://eji.org/projects/community-remembrance-project/
