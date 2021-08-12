We should finally learn today just how much Greenville and other cities in the area have grown during the past 10 years.
The U.S. Census Bureau has announced it would release the long-awaited statistics which will help determine how Hunt and other area counties, the city of Greenville and other governmental agencies set the lines for redistricting.
The numbers will be needed to allow for the redrawing of everything from legislative districts, to county commissioner and city council precincts based on population changes.
The redistricting will be required to be completed before the end of the year, to provide for candidates to file for the 2022 elections.
The U.S. Census Bureau indicated it would conduct a press conference at noon prior to the release of in-depth demographic statistics from the 2020 Census that will be used to redraw legislative voting districts.
The data release will provide the first look at the demographic characteristics of the nation by state, county and city, including race and ethnicity, voting-age population, occupied and vacant housing units, as well as people living in group quarters like nursing homes, prisons, military barracks and college dorms.
