The residents of Celeste came out Saturday morning to honor Audie Murphy, a Hunt County native who became most decorated American hero of World War II.
The Celeste Summer Festival is offering a full day of events today, which began with the inaugural Audie Murphy All AmerICAN Parade.
The parade proceeded through downtown Celeste, was led by the Hunt County Veterans Honor Guard and included a line of entries, many adorned with United States flags and/or Murphy’s likeness.
The Celeste Summer Festival will feature activities on the campus of Celeste High School, including a car and motorcycle show, chili cook-off, cornhole tournament, children’s play area with bounce houses, face painting and games, local vendors for shopping, food trucks, a 5K on the Chapparal Bike Trail and evening concert and fireworks.
Organizers hope to make it an annual event.
Murphy was born just south of Celeste on June 20, 1924 and went to school through the 8th grade in Celeste.
Murphy enlisted in the Army in Greenville on his 18th birthday and during his three years of active service, Murphy received every decoration of valor that the United States had to offer, some of them more than once, including five decorations by France and Belgium. Among his 33 awards and decorations is the Medal of Honor, the highest military award for bravery that can be given to any individual in the United States of America.
On Jan. 26, 1945, near the village of Holtzwihr, Murphy's forward positions came under German attack. Facing six Panzer tanks, Murphy ordered his men to fall back to better their defenses as he mounted an abandoned, burning tank destroyer. With a single machine gun, Murphy fought against the advance for almost an hour, despite being wounded in the leg. Murphy later led his troops on a counterattack which succeeded in driving the Germans from Holtzwihr.
Following the war, actor James Cagney saw Murphy’s photo on the cover of Life Magazine and invited him to Hollywood. Over the next 25 years, Audie made 44 feature films.
