One area city intends to get an early start on the bombs bursting in air, celebrating the 245th birthday of the United States of America with live music and fireworks.
Royse City will be hosting the “Celebrating freedom” event starting at 6 p.m. Saturday at Royse City High School.
There will be food trucks available on scene along with performances from Brandon Bamburg, Big Gus and Swampadelic and Wade Bowen and the fireworks show finale around 9:30 p.m. is expected to be visible from across the area. There is no admission fee and visitors are invited to bring their lawn chairs to the event. No alcoholic beverages will be allowed and no bikes, scooters or skateboards will be permitted.Social distancing will be observed.
Additional information is available online at www.roysecity.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.