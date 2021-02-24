Even with the soggy ground left over from last week’s winter storm, the southwest corner of Hunt County, and areas to the west and south of the county in North Texas, were listed under a “high” fire danger Wednesday from the Texas A&M Forest Service, due to the gusty winds out of the south and the warmer than normal temperatures.
The agency listed Hunt County under a “moderate” threat level today, although the National Weather Service is forecasting a dry cold front to move through the region today. North to northwest winds around 15 mph will occur behind the front this afternoon, with gusts up to 20-25 mph.
There is no ban on outdoor burning in the area, although local fire department officials are urging residents to use extreme caution before preparing to conduct any controlled burns.
