Thanks to the City of Greenville and the estate of the late Sandy Berger, the city’s preeminent facility for affordable vaccinations and sterilizations of dogs and cats is expected to have a new clinic in the not-too-distant future.
On June 14, the Greenville City Council agreed to transfer ownership of a piece of land next to the city’s animal shelter to Cause for Paws, which is now located at 4400 Moulton St. Funding for the new building is coming from Berger’s estate.
“Well the first thing, I think it’s really cool that it’s next to the Greenville Animal Shelter,” said Michelle Youtz, director of Cause for Paws. “I think it’s going to really benefit them … with adoptions.”
In addition, the new building will replace the cramped facility on Moulton Street and provide staff and pet owners ample space. Also, a new HVAC system will make the clinic more comfortable for humans and animals alike.
Youtz said she and Sue Ann Harting, the executor of Berger’s estate, are working together to complete the project. They met with an architect this week, and “we’re getting final plans on the building. It’s going to be about 4,000 square feet,” said Youtz. She expects it to be completed in a year to a year and a half.
Sandy Berger, who died Sept. 17, 2021, was active in Greenville’s civic affairs. She was a former Main Street director and worked for a time at Child Protective Services. She and her husband, Joe, operated a restaurant in the Downtown Forum. In 2008, she was elected Hunt County Precinct 1 justice of the peace.
Cause for Paws has operated in Greenville since Jan. 18, 2003. Since its inception, the organization has provided 104,748 rabies vaccinations, spayed 34,044 dogs and cats, and neutered 25,558 dogs and cats, according to Youtz. It also provides services for 11 area animal rescue organizations. On a typical Monday, veterinarian Dr. Kelli Taylor will perform 80-90 sterilization procedures and the clinic will administer vaccinations for the pets of more than 80 owners, according to Youtz.
The volume of pets cared for by Cause for Paws shows no signs of diminishing.
“We’re busier than ever,” said Youtz.
She’s thankful to the city for its donation of property and the good relationship they share.
“I feel blessed that the city believes in me,” said Youtz.
For more information on Cause for Paws, go to causeforpawstexas.com.
