In another bit of good news, as Hunt County and the North Texas region recovers from the impact of last week's winter storm, the Cash Special Utility District reported the utility's customers no longer had to boil their water.
The boil water notice was lifted at approximately 2 p.m. Wednesday after more than a week of issues which included multiple water line breaks due to the extreme cold weather.
One of the utility's work crews dealt with a repair along Rancho Road Wednesday morning.
