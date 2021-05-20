Some Hunt County residents who spend their lives around fire and smoke are putting their experience to good use this weekend.
The Cash Fire Department is hosting the annual BBQ Supper all day Saturday at the department’s headquarters, 4745 State Highway 34 South, just south of Greenville.
The firefighters will be offering brisket, ribs, sausage, sides and desert, with the only cost a minimum $15 donation at the door, with 100 percent of the donations going to benefit the department’s operations.
Hours for the BBQ will be from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday.
