A big automobile show is scheduled in Hunt County this weekend, to help benefit a local organization which assists children in the foster care system.
CASA for Hunt County is hosting the Third Annual Charlotte Turner Car, Truck, and Motorcycle Show fundraiser between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday at Alliance Bank, 6609 Wesley Street in Greenville.
The event will feature 13 classes of competition, with a Best of Show winner named in each division.
The day is also expected to include food trucks, Kona Ice, raffles, trivia, merchandise vendors and more.
The event is designed to raise money for the non-profit and honor long-time CASA volunteer and board member Charlotte Turner, who passed away in August 2019. Turner was a CASA volunteer advocate for Hunt County children in foster care from May 2011 through March 2017 and served on the Board of Directors from December 2015 until November 2018.
Proceeds from the event will be donated to CASA for Hunt County. Registration and sponsor forms are available at www.casaforhuntcounty.org
CASA volunteers are appointed by judges in district courts who are hearing cases regarding allegations of child abuse and neglect.
The appointees are assigned to meet and visit with the children and to act on their behalf when it comes time for the cases to go to court.
CASA was established in Hunt County in 2000 and is one of more than 900 such agencies across the United States.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.