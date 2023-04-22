The winner of the April 14-15 “The Voice of Hunt County” vocal competition, Carissa Carter, is a resident of Hunt County, per the contestant requirements.
Carter has a mailing address in an adjacent county where her family lives.
The community supported this first-ever vocal competition by contributing $24,047 through sponsorships, ticket sales, voting tokens, concessions, and t-shirt sales.
The net profit to CASA for Hunt County is $19,011. These funds will benefit the county’s children who have been abused and/or neglected, and are placed by the courts into foster care.
These children are appointed an advocate — a passionate and highly-effective CASA volunteer — who will speak up for the children’s best interests until permanency for each child is achieved.
CASA for Hunt County is absolutely thrilled with the public’s support of this event which benefits the important work of our nonprofit organization.
