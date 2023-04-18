April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and CASA for Hunt County is raising awareness of the need for more dedicated members of the community to become CASA volunteers, and help end child abuse and neglect, through supporting children and their families.
CASA volunteers, or Court Appointed Special Advocates, are everyday people from all walks of life who are recruited and specially trained to advocate for children in foster care and provide a consistent, reliable adult presence for them during a difficult time in their life.
“Foster care is only a temporary solution to the problems at hand, said Lori Cope, CASA for Hunt County executive director. “We need to create long term support networks that work to care for families, make reunification a possibility, and help break the cycle for the next generation.”
CASA volunteers have a priority to keep families together whenever safe and possible.
When children are removed from their home due to allegations of abuse and/or neglect and are placed into the foster care system, the courts appoint CASA for Hunt County to provide advocacy for the child or sibling group of each case. CASA will continue on each case until each child has reached permanent resolution in his or her case.
CASA volunteers are assigned to one child or sibling group to advocate for their best interest in court, in school and in other settings. They get to know the child and everyone involved in their life, such as their parents and other family members, foster parents, therapists, caseworkers and teachers, in order to develop a realistic picture of the child’s unique situation. They engage those important to the child and family in order to build a network of support around them, so that the family has access to support and resources after the case ends. They make recommendations to the judge overseeing the child’s case, with the goal of ensuring that the child is safe and the family has the resources, support and healthy relationships needed to heal.
Working closely with the county’s Child Protective Services and the county’s Children’s Advocacy Center, CASA for Hunt County screens and trains passionate and highly-effective volunteer advocates for the county’s children to achieve safe and permanent homes.
CASA for Hunt County is appointed to every case in which children are removed from their home and placed into foster care. In 2022, CASA for Hunt County was appointed to the nearly 200 Hunt County children who, by no fault of their own, were placed into foster care.
“There is always a need for more CASA volunteers,” said Cope. “By becoming a volunteer, you can take your efforts beyond just awareness, and do your part to help support children and families in crisis right here in our community.”
When reunification is not a possibility for the children they serve, CASA volunteers work to find others that can provide a positive, healthy and loving environment. These can include relatives, friends or other adults that are important in the child’s life—keeping a child connected to their home community.
“We at CASA for Hunt County always hope for the day when CASA, foster care and a national month dedicated to child abuse prevention are no longer needed because all children are growing up safe, secure and supported with their families,” said Cope. “Until then, we will continue to seek more members of the community to join our growing movement so that we can provide a CASA volunteer for every child who needs one.”
April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. If you see abuse, report it to 1 (800) 252-5400 or go to www.txabusehotline.org. If a child’s life is in danger, call 911. For more information on CASA, visit www.BecomeaCASA.org or visit the CASA for Hunt County website at www.casaforhuntcounty.org .
