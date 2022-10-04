Automobile enthusiasts and chili lovers are expected to be in Wolfe City this weekend.
The 5th Annual Wolfe City Chili Cook-off and Car Show is scheduled at Wolfe City High School on Saturday. Admission is free.
Registration for the chili/cornbread cook off begins at 9 a.m. and the judging begins at noon. Registration for chili entries is $25 registration and is $15 to enter cornbread. The first place winner of the chili cook-off wins half of the chili registration proceeds, and the first place cornbread winner wins half the cornbread registration fees.
Registration for the car show is $20 and begins at 8 a.m. with 19 classes awarded. The judging begins at noon and the trophies will be awarded at 1 p.m.
Vendors are welcome with a $25 vendor fee.
There will also be a 50/50 raffle, door prizes, live music and more. All money raised goes toward improving the Wolfe City Rail Trail and other Wolfe City area events and improvements.
Those wanting information on how to enter a car into judging or your chili/cornbread into the cookoff can click on https://www.wolfecityrailtrail.org/car-show.
