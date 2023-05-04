One of a series of long walks across the United States in support of America’s veterans has begun its journey and will again be stopping for an observance in Hunt County on the Memorial Day weekend.
Local residents and volunteers are being invited to participate in the “Carry The Load” walk and/or support the mission.
It is the ninth year Carry The Load has come through Greenville on its way to its final destination in Dallas. The event was conducted virtually in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Five walks are planned during this year’s event.
The walk which is scheduled to pass through Hunt County is the New England Route, which began Wednesday in Burlington, Vt.
In addition, Carry The Load relays are starting from the East Coast, West Coast, Midwest and Mountain States and all are scheduled to meet up in time to conclude in Dallas on Memorial Day, May 29.
The relay is scheduled to pass through all 48 contiguous states in the United States, covering 20,000 miles, with 100 rallies conducted with a goal to raise $2 million for veterans, first responders and their families.
While in Hunt County, the relay is scheduled to stop at around 4 p.m. May 27 at Gibson Automotive, 2600 I-30 Frontage Road in Greenville, before continuing at 4 p.m. for the 6.1 mile walk to the Pilot Travel Center on FM 1903 inCaddo Mills.
Carry the Load is a non-profit, founded by former Navy Seals to raise funds and awareness for veterans and their surviving families.
Organizers say Carry The Load was designed to rejuvenate the true meaning and purpose of the Memorial Day holiday as a way to honor those who served and died in service to the United States.
Additional information about the relay is available at the Carry The Load web site at carrytheload.org.
