There is no shortage of individuals wanting to sign up to run for the vacant office of Texas House District 2 in an upcoming election, as soon as one is called that is.
With the Texas Legislature likely to be called into a special session, Governor Greg Abbott could schedule a special session within the next few days. Or, the seven potential candidates already in the lineup might have to wait until this fall to earn their spot.
Several of those who have announced they are running are scheduled to meet in Greenville early next month for a meet the candidates event.
The Hunt County GOP Club is hosting a “Meet The Candidates” forum at 7 p.m. June 5 at the Landmark on Lee, 2920 Lee Street in downtown Greenville.
The public is invited to attend the event, although organizers note space may be a consideration.
As of Wednesday morning two former Greenville City Council members — Brent Money and Doug Roszhart, are among the candidates to have announced their intention to seek the post, which represents Hunt, Van Zandt and Hopkins counties.
Also among the list is Jill S. Dutton; David A. VanTrease, Heath Enix Hyde; Krista Schild and Kenneth Neal Barker.
A special election could be held on the next uniform election date, which would be November 7.
However, if Governor Greg Abbott calls for a special session of the Texas Legislature, an expedited election date can be set for as soon as 21 days after the expedited election is called, which could be late June or early July.
Slaton was expelled from the Texas House May 9, becoming the first member of the Legislature to be cast out of office since 1927.
The expulsion was unanimous, even after Slaton resigned following the release of a report which determined that he had an inappropriate sexual relationship with an aide.
