A flurry of candidates have already expressed their plans to run for the office of House District 2, whenever an election is called to fill the vacancy created by the departure of Bryan Slaton (R-Royse City.)
Former Greenville City Council member Brent Money announced his intention Friday to seek the position, becoming at least the fourth candidate, all from the GOP, who had announced for the seat, which represents Hunt, Van Zandt and Hopkins counties.
Money said he enters the race having already raised more than $50,000 from people who live and work in the district.
“My values are clear and unwavering. I’m 100% pro-life and 100% pro-Second Amendment,” Money said. “I’m pro-border wall, pro-business, and believe personal freedom under the Constitution is not up for debate.”
Another former Greenville City Council, member Doug Rozhart, has also announced he is seeking the post.
Jill Dutton, the president of the Republican Women of Van Zandt County, is also running as is David A. VanTrease.
A special election could be held on the next uniform election date, which would be November 7.
However, if Governor Greg Abbott calls for a special session of the Texas Legislature, an expedited election date can be set for as soon as 21 days after the expedited election is called, which could be late June or early July.
Slaton was expelled from the Texas House Tuesday, becoming the first member of the Legislature to be cast out of office since 1927.
The expulsion was unanimous, even after Slaton resigned Monday following the release of a report which determined that he had an inappropriate sexual relationship with an aide.
