NOTICE: The Campbell Water Supply Corporation has issued a statement, rescinding the earlier boil water advisory:
On January 31, 2022, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the Campbell Water Supply Corporation public water system, PWS ID 1160017, to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform customers, individuals, or employees that due to conditions which occurred recently in the public water system, the water from this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of February 3, 2022.
If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact; Emily Cabrera, General Manager
Campbell Water Supply Corporation
117 W Main St, Campbell, Texas
903-862-3760 or 903-866-6864
