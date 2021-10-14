The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a missing teenager from Campbell.
Derek Young, 15, was reported missing Monday from the 500 block of Redwood Street after he was said to have walked off from the residence and had not been located as of Thursday morning.
Young is reported to be a Caucasian male, five feet tall, weighing 120 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. He was wearing a white the dye shirst, grey/black jogger pants and white vans shoes with spray paint on them.
Anyone with information concerning Young’s whereabout is asked to contact the Hunt County Sheriff at 903-453-6800.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.