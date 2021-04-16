The administration and students in the Campbell Independent School District spent time during the past week paying tribute to a beloved teacher.
Kim Gilgrest, 46, died of cancer on April 8. The day before, several seniors organized their fellow students to meet voluntarily out back to form a prayer circle. Teachers met after school to share encouragement, memories and to pray.
On the day of Gilcrest’s passing, students made a point of checking on her daughter Sara, also a senior at Campbell High School.
Kimbery Coffman said a large sheet of bulletin board paper was placed on the wall by Gilcrest’s classroom for people to write messages, while the senior class oversaw the creation of a memorial chain on which people wrote prayer requests for her family, Bible verses, song lyrics, memories, and other sentiments.
After school, Tammie Himes shared the things kids had written on the poster and letters they had written to/for Gilcrest, who had taught at the Campbell ISD since September 2009, where many students had her as a teacher in the first or second grade.
Friends and community members organized a bake sale and rodeo at Cross Trails Cowboy Church in Fairlie and some organized a food train.
A memorial service for Gilcrest is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday at Cross Trails Cowboy Church, 4761 FM 1563. Visitation is planned at the church from 1 p.m. Saturday until the end of service. Commerce Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.
