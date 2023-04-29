The City of Caddo Mills will be celebrating its high school’s namesake next weekend during the 29th annual Fox Fest.
The Caddo Mills Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the annual Fox Trot 5K Run and one mile Fun Run, followed by the Fox Fest. The Fox Trot starts at 8 a.m., followed at 9 a.m. with the fun run. Registration will take place on Main Street.
A full day of planned activities are planned Saturday, May 6, everything from pony rides, water balls, a jump house, games and local entertainment throughout the day.
Vendor booths open at 8 a.m., with the hot dog eating contest at 11:30 a.m., tricycle races at 1 pm. and the Best Dressed Pet Contest at 1:30 p.m.
All funds raised are utilized to partner with the community and support local scholarships for higher education.
Those wanting more information can visit caddomillschamberofcommerce.org
