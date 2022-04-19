The City of Caddo Mills will be celebrating its high school’s namesake next month during the 28th annual Fox Fest.
A full day of activities are planned for May 7, everything from the Fox Trot, live music, a car show, a hot dog eating contest, a best dressed pet parade and tricycle races.
The Caddo Mills Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the annual Fox Trot 5K Run and one mile Fun Run, followed by the Fox Fest. The Fox Trot starts at 8 a.m., followed at 9 a.m. with the fun run. Registration will take place on Main Street.
The car, motorcycle and jeep show starts at 10 a.m., the live music runs from noon to 4 p.m., the tricycle races roll out at 1 p.m. and the pet parade starts at 1:30 p.m.
A funds raised are utilized to partner with the community and support local scholarships for higher education.
Those wanting more information can visit caddomillschamberof commerce.org
