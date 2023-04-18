Caddo Mills intends to celebrate some local heroes this weekend, with a day of activities downtown.
The John Verity Agency is hosting the Hometown Heroes Appreciation Day, scheduled 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
The event is designed to honor firefighters, police officers, military personnel, medical workers, emergency medical services representatives and teachers.
Activities are planned at 22056 Main Street, behind the fire station downtown and will include a bounce house, food trucks, axe throwing, photos with a fire truck, food vouchers for heroes and their families, corn hold games, raffles and snow cones from Kona Ice.
Visitors will also have a chance to win a guided Hog Hunt, some Caddo Mills Foxes gear and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.