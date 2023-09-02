Football suddenly became a lot less important at Ed Locker Stadium late on Friday, Sept. 1 as fans of the Caddo Mills Foxes could only watch as two players were airlifted to Hunt Regional Medical Center following separate injuries.
The game – Caddo Mills’ home opener – was stopped and eventually suspended late in the third quarter with Bullard holding a 38-28 lead. A third player, Superintendent Luke Allison said, was also transported to the hospital by his parents.
All three players had been released by Saturday morning. School officials have not released their names. The two players flown to HRMC were first feared to have suffered respectively from internal injury and spinal damage but Allison said Saturday on Facebook that both were medically cleared.
"We had two student athletes airlifted from our 50-yard line during the third quarter,” said Allison in a statement on Facebook. "This was a terrifying sight for everyone. Young kids, older kids, parents, fans, teachers, medical staff and administrators were all in disbelief of what we were witnessing at a high school football game. We all witnessed a miracle and the power of people coming together to pray. There is no other explanation.”
Caddo Mills head coach Kodi Crane said the players were injured in "a bunch of plays." He said the mood of the players on Saturday was a "somber" one.
"Whenever you're dealing with 50 kids, each and everyone handles it a little differently," Crane said. "Today (Saturday) we talked about it and answered questions. It's no fun having a helicopter land on your field. Much less two of them.”
Crane praised fans, coaches and players from Bullard for showing respect to the Caddo Mills team on Friday night with Bullard players, coaches and fans joining the Caddo Mills players, coaches and fans for a group prayer.
"It made you feel proud to be from Caddo the way everybody acted," Crane said.
The game was stopped with a minute and 33 seconds left in the third quarter. The Foxes had just scored a touchdown to pull within 38-28 and the first player was injured on the ensuing kickoff. School athletic trainers and emergency medical technicians on site immediately attended to the injured players. The first player was airlifted to HRMC at about 10:45 p.m., followed shortly by the second.
Bullard ISD released a statement, saying "On behalf of all Bullard Panthers, our hearts and prayers are with the Caddo Mills community for complete healing of the injured students.”
Allison expressed his gratitude to the visitors from Bullard for their support.
"Thank you to Bullard ISD for all the support," he wrote. "Thank you for your thoughts and prayers from across the state and the country. They were definitely felt. It's a great day to be a Fox."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.