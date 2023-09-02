Three Caddo Mills football players were treated at a hospital and then released after they suffered injuries in the Foxes' home football game against Bullard on Friday night at Ed Locker Stadium.
The game was suspended in the third quarter with Bullard leading 38-28.
"We had two student athletes airlifted from our 50-yard line during the third quarter, one with possible internal injuries and one with a possible spine injury," wrote Caddo Mills ISD superintendent Luke Allison. "This was a terrifying sight for everyone. Young kids, older kids, parents, fans, teachers, medical staff and administrators were all in disbelief of what we were witnessing at a high school football game.
"I am happy to report that both boys were released early this morning. No internal injuries and no spinal damage. We all witnessed a miracle and the power of people coming together to pray. There is no other explanation!" wrote Allison.
A third player was also injured and taken to a hospital.
"In addition, we had another student taken to the hospital, by parents, last night during the game," according to Allison. "That young man has been released as well, and we are hearing great things. Keep our kids and community in your prayers."
Caddo Mills head coach Kodi Crane said the players were injured in "a bunch of plays."
"Really some freak things," he said.
He said the mood of the players on Saturday was "somber."
"Whenever you're dealing with 50 kids, each and everyone handles it a little differently," said Crane. "Today we talked about it and answered questions. "
"It's no fun having a helicopter land on your field. Much less two of them," he said.
Crane said the fans, coaches and players from Bullard showed a lot of respect to the Caddo Mills team on Friday night. The Bullard players, coaches and fans joined the Caddo Mills players, coaches and fans for a group prayer.
"It made you feel proud to be from Caddo, the way everybody acted," said Crane.
Allison thanked the "trainers and medical staff that worked on these young men."
"Thank you to the Bullard ISD for all the support," he wrote. "Thank you for your thoughts and prayers from across the state and the country. They were definitely felt. It's a Great Day to be a Fox!"
