Members of the Caddo Mills economic development team helped unveil a new mural on Monday. The mural – titled HERE – was painted by Caddo Mills High School senior Jackson Summers and was done on the wall outside Mona Lisa Pizza, located at 2315 Main St.
Jackson’s art teacher at the high school, Ashley Gandy was contacted about giving her students the opportunity to submit a design idea for a mural and immediately, one name came to mind.
“I knew when I met this young man, Jackson Summers, as a sophomore, he was far more talented beyond his years,” Gandy said. “He and I discussed some design decisions and he drew it up. No pencil sketches, just straight to paper with a pen and a fine tip Sharpie. He took exactly the ideas that we discussed and put it on paper, just like I knew he could.”
Gandy added, “Now as a senior, he’s leaving his mark here in his hometown.”
While Jackson designed the mural artwork, the task of taking his ideas and putting them on a wall was taken by Carmen Slagle and Emily Angel Jacks. The pair put in 80 hours of work – some times during the very hot summer days and other times in the middle of the night – getting the job of bringing Jackson’s vision to life completed in time for the unveiling on Monday.
Even the meaning behind the title took some creativity on Summers’ part. He states:
• The H reflects Ed Locker Stadium. Ed Locker was the football announcer for Caddo Mills for many years. When he passed away, the stadium was dedicated in his name;
• The E reflects the old water tower that was one of the original towers built in Caddo Mills. It stood as a landmark for Caddo Mills for many years;
• The R reflects the original Caddo Mills fox logo;
• And the second E reflects the old cotton mill that still stands in the town. Back in the turn of the century, the community was known for cotton farming.
“My family were original settlers in Caddo Mills and they, too, were cotton farmers in a community know as Hendricks,” Summers added.
