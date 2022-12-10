Greenville, TX (75401)

Today

Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 50F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 50F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.