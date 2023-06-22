Traveling from or to the Dallas/Mesquite area along Interstate 30 is expected to change, starting tonight and continuing into 2024.
Beginning this evening, all lanes along northbound and southbound on Gus Thomasson Road at I-30 will be closed continuously.
The long-term temporary closure of the intersection will last up to nine months.
Drivers will be detoured to Motley Drive and Galloway Avenue as alternative access points, although access will remain along the frontage roads during this time.
Meanwhile, all lanes along eastbound and westbound I-30 at Gus Thomasson Road will be closed at 8 p.m. Saturday through 11 a.m. Sunday.
Drivers will be detoured along the frontage roads.
Both directions of Gus Thomasson Road and Galloway Avenue cross street bridges at I-30 will also be closed.
