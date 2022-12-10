State transportation officials say that a busy intersection in the Quinlan area will be restricted overnight starting this weekend and for about two weeks as part of a construction project.
The Texas Department of Transportation said Friday that starting Sunday night, drivers can expect delays between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. TxDOT contractors will stop the north and south bound traffic on State Highway 34 and west bound traffic on State Highway 276 with a three-man flagging crew and will guide traffic behind a pilot car.
The goal is to mill/overlay and permanently stripe Highway 34 before the Christmas holiday.
