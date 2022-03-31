People with an appetite for helping their community will soon be able to support United Way of Hunt County by eating dinner at Chipotle.
On Tuesday, April 5, from 4-8 p.m., do-gooder diners who order online for pickup will be able to enter the code 2PDCYEG, and Chipotle will donate 33 percent of the bill to United Way of Hunt County. Those not ordering online can bring a printable flier to the restaurant instead, which can be found at https://bit.ly/35gZ4Tw or on United Way of Hunt County's Facebook page.
The donations will go toward the organization's programs and its assistance of 12 local partner agencies.
One of United Way of Hunt County's major programs is the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, which provides children 5 year old and younger with a free book every month. Parents can enroll their children in the free book subscription service through www.imaginationlibrary.com
In addition to the Imagination Library, the organization's other programs include:
• Summer Feeding Program
• Free Little Libraries
• Singlecare Prescription Discount
Local agencies that the United Way of Hunt County is partnered with are:
• Boys and Girls Club
• Bridge Breast Network
• CASA of Hunt County
• Circle of Ten Council, Boy Scouts of America
• Commerce Public Library
• Early Childhood Intervention
• Greenville Golden K Kiwanis
• Hunt County Kids
• Hunt County Shared Ministries – FISH
• Raffa Clinic
• Women in Need
• Youth 180
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.