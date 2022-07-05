Hunt County is now under a ban on outdoor burning, due to the rising danger of grass fires.
The Hunt County Office of Homeland Security/Fire Marshal reported the Hunt County Commissioners Court ordered the ban during a special session this morning.
The ban prohibits the outdoor burning of trash or other items in any of the unincorporated areas of Hunt County. A violation of the ordinance can result in a fine of up to $500 for each occurrence. Also, if an illegal burn during the ban causes damage to another person’s property, the incident will be investigated as arson.
The ordinance does not prohibit outdoor cooking in an enclosed apparatus designed for cooking, such as a grill.
