Three people who died in a Sunday afternoon plane crash in Bryan were reported to have had connections to Greenville and the Hunt/Collin county area.
A fourth victim of the crash was said to be hospitalized in critical condition.
The Bryan Police Department issued a statement Monday indicating the three killed in the crash were David Walker, 54, Tamara Walker, 51, and Victoria Walker, 21, of Farmersville.
The three were killed when the Piper PA24 crashed about 2:30 p.m. at Coulter Airfield in Bryan.
Walker, the pilot, was the brother of Hunt County District Attorney Noble D. Walker Jr.
“David was a Greenville boy,” Walker said. “David was Greenville born and raised. Tammy’s maiden name was Abbott and she was the daughter of Bobby and Barbara Abbott of Josephine.”
Walker said that while the family had a Farmersville address, they lived in the city of Josephine, on the Collin County side of the line.
Walker did not know the name of the fourth individual, a male, but said he understood he was an acquaintance of Victoria’s, who remained in a Bryan hospital Monday.
“We’re praying he pulls through,” Walker said.
The FAA and the NTSB were reported to still be investigating the accident Monday, although Walker said from what he’s been able to piece together from family members, his brother and his wife flew down to Bryan Saturday to visit Victoria, who was starting her junior year at Texas A&M.
“They had something to eat, then picked up Victoria and they were going on a little pleasure flight around Bryan,” Walker said.
What happened next is unclear.
“The plane apparently just lost power and hit the runway,” Walker said.
No additional information was immediately available as of press time Monday.
