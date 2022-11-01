Units from the Commerce Police and Fire Departments responded shortly after 11 a.m. today to a report of a gas leak near the intersection of Live Oak and West Neal Streets.
The police department reported officers and firefighters made contact with everyone who was in the immediate threat of the location for a volunteer evacuation for safety. It was determined a six-inch gas line was hit by contractors, resulting in West Neal being closed between Ash and Live Oak while repairs were conducted.
Crews were on scene and the leak was reported repaired and the street reopened by 5 p.m. today.
