The elevated bridges over the future Lake Ralph Hall are scheduled to officially open for traffic this week.
The lake itself won’t be visible for a few more years.
Big changes are also expected at the same time along State Highway 34 in Fannin County.
The bridges are opening Monday. Contractor crews will be in the area monitoring the traffic switch starting at 9 a.m.
Those traveling through the area are being asked to be aware of barricades and traffic controls, stops, uneven pavement and brief delays.
The Texas Department of Transportation announced that starting Monday Highway 34 will permanently shift from the existing lanes to the new bridge lanes, both north and south bound. The new bridge runs between Ladonia and Honey Grove.
The lake was officially approved in the latter half of 2013, when the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) granted the water rights permit.
The lake is the first major new water supply reservoir to be approved by the state agency in almost 30 years.
The permit to develop the reservoir was filed in September 2003. Lake Ralph Hall will be about size of Lake Grapevine and is expected to provide 30 to 45 million gallons of water a day to communities in Denton County and portions of Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Grayson and Wise counties.
In May 2005, the Upper Trinity Regional Water District included the reservoir in its regional water management plan, which covers the water supply needs for Fannin, Denton, Dallas and Collin counties , plus 12 other counties, for the next 50 years.
The lake is also expected to generate approximately $18 billion dollars in economic benefits for the service area, including $148 million in economic benefits for Fannin County.
Officials with Lake Ralph Hall said Thursday that lake construction is scheduled to be completed late 2025 / early 2026 and it could be another two to five years for the lake to fill, depending on rainfall.
Additional information on the project is available online at https://lakeralphhall.com/
