Motorists driving along eastbound Interstate 30 in Hunt County spent a long time trying to navigate through Greenville Tuesday, due to a bridge maintenance project just east of the city.
Texas Department of Transportation officials have announced the effort, which overall involves work on bridges in three Northeast Texas counties, during the summer, with work now starting on the bridge in Hunt County.
The contractor, Built Right Construction of Oklahoma, was granted 335 working days, weather permitting, to complete the overall project valued at more than $1.9 million. The target completion date is February 2023.
Built Right Construction is conducting the work along I-30 at the Sabine River, between Division Street and State Spur 302, eastbound and westbound.
TxDOT indicated drivers can expect a temporary closure of one travel lane and a reduced speed limit of 65 mph, starting Monday.
Other projects were scheduled in Lamar and Grayson counties.
