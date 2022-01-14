The bridge connecting Hunt and Rains counties across Lake Tawakoni will officially be named Saturday in honor of a United States soldier whose life was lost in Afghanistan.
The Two-Mile Bridge was designated Sept. 1 as the Staff Sgt. Shawn Henry McNabb Memorial Bridge, although no signs had formally posted indicating the change.
The SSG Shawn Henry McNabb Memorial Bridge dedication will be at noon Saturday. The four lane bridge runs on State Highway 276 just east of West Tawakoni, with a park on the Rains County side where the dedication is planned. Multiple speakers and dignitaries are scheduled to be present for the event.
Shawn McNabb, 24, was killed in a November 2009 helicopter crash while serving in Afghanistan with the 160th Special Operations Air Regiment (SOAR), known as the Night Stalkers. He attended school in Terrell and entered the Army right after graduating high school in 2003. Following his death, his body was flown into Majors Field in Greenville to be greeted by a huge contingent of supporters, including the Greenville Fire and Police Department honor guards and hundreds of people lining the streets carrying flags and wearing red, white and blue.
His father, David McNabb is a retired driver/engineer with the Greenville Fire Department, lives in Poetry in far south Hunt County, and has often spoken of Shawn. He also has participated in the annual Carry The Load walk through Hunt County on Memorial Day weekend as a tribute to his son.
He has credited another former Greenville firefighter, David Worley, as well as State Sen. Bob Hall and State Rep. Bryan Slaton for pushing through the naming legislation that passed in March.
