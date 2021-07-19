Residents living in and motorists traveling through one Hunt County precinct will be navigating around a major roadway project which is scheduled to begin this week and continue into August.
The office of Precinct 4 County Commissioner Steven M. Harrison has sent a notice to residents in Precinct 4, which includes the city of Commerce and the northeast corner of the county, alerting them to the planned closure of a portion of County Road 4400.
County workers, along with a subcontractor, plan to switch out a bridge on the road southwest of Commerce from the current railcar style to a concrete structure.
“We understand this may cause some inconvenience and we sincerely apologize ahead of time,” said Hunt County Precinct 4 Foreman Cory Even.
The project is scheduled to begin today and will have the portion of the roadway closed for about three weeks.
Anyone with concerns or questions about the project is being asked to contact Erven at 903-886-6321.
The city of Commerce also posted the notice on its Facebook page.
