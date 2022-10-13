There will be a little bit of magic sprinkled throughout downtown Greenville tonight, along with nods to all things Disney and dozens of elaborately decorated brassieres during the 2022 Bras For The Cause Hunt County.
Bibbidy BRABiddy Boo is the official theme for the 14th annual event that raises funds for promoting awareness and prevention of breast cancer.
The 2022 Bras For The Cause Hunt County is celebrating Walt Disney and the 155 entries in this year’s campaign will be competing for the coveted Brabie Awards.
Categories include princesses and villains, Pixar Pals, theme park icons, Disney sidekicks and more.
The submitted bras will be displayed in multiple locations alongside Lee Street starting at 6 p.m.
Those attending the event can purchase votes to support their favorite entries, or participate online at www.b4tchuntcounty.com
This year, the entry winning the highest number of votes online is in store for special recognition. L3Harris has offered to create trophies for the event, leading to creation of the Most Online Votes category. Online voting ends at 8:30 p.m. this evening.
The 2022 Bras For The Cause Hunt County will also feature “Tubby,” Hunt Regional Healthcare’s new mobile mammography coach, named in memory of beloved local volunteer Tubby Adkisson. One of the Brabie Award categories is “Tubby’s Happily Ever After,” demonstrating the importance of early detection by getting a mammogram.
Bras for the Cause Hunt County dedicated the funds raised during the 2021 event toward the vehicle’s purchase and equipment.
Anyone needing additional information can post a message on Facebook at B4TCHuntCo, call 903-456-2257 or email B4TCHuntCo@gmail.com
