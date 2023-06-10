It is almost time to reveal the details for what will likely be this fall’s biggest party in downtown Greenville.
Bras for the Cause Hunt County has announced the official kickoff for the 2023 event is scheduled Thursday, Aug. 3, with additional information expected in the near future.
The 2022 Bras for the Cause Hunt County, the 14th annual event, with the theme of Bibbidy BRABiddy Boo, raised $383,342 in the campaign toward the awareness and prevention of breast cancer as it celebrated everything connected to Walt Disney. The 155 entries raised enough funds to allow Bras For The Cause Hunt County to reach its stated goal of paying off “Tubby,” Hunt Regional Healthcare’s new mobile mammography coach, named in memory of beloved local volunteer Tubby Adkisson.
During the kickoff, the 2023 event theme is expected to be revealed, along with information on how to enter a bra, or bras.
Information about the Bras For the Cause Hunt County is available online at the event’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/B4TCHuntCo
